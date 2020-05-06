Crackdown against petrol pumps underway in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary, a crackdown kick-started on Wednesday against petrol pumps owners involved in overpricing and short measurement in district Bahawalpur.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Aamir Nazeer Khichi informed that 82 petrol pumps were checked during the first six days of this month and irregularities were found in 32 petrol pumps.

He said that the district government ordered to seal 11 of these pumps and fined Rs. 595,000 various others petrol pumps.

He said that all the Assistant Commissioners of the district were actively monitoring and inspecting petrol pumps in order to safeguard rights of consumers.