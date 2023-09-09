Crackdown against pilferers; 314 MEPCO officers transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as 314 operational officers debuted on different posts of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) were transferred to make a crackdown drive against power pilferers successfully following Power Division orders.

Official sources said on Friday that those who have been transferred included nine Superintendent Engineers (SE) of as many circles and 13 officers of grade-19 .

They informed that officers belonged to Multan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal Circles.

56 XENs,13 deputy Managers and 18 deputy commercial managers of grade-18, while 195 SDOs/Asst Managers and 21 Revenue officers of grade-17 have been transferred in this connection, they concluded.