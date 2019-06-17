UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Plastic Bags Intensified In KP, Several Factories Sealed

Crackdown against use and preparations of polythene bags on Monday intensified across Khyber Pakthunkhwa where deputy commissioners are taking strict actions against violators of the Government orders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Crackdown against use and preparations of polythene bags on Monday intensified across Khyber Pakthunkhwa where deputy commissioners are taking strict actions against violators of the Government orders.

Several factories and shops of plastic bags were sealed by the district administrations during the crackdown and shopkeepers were warned not to use polythene bags as it causes blockage in drainage system and polluting water that causes different types of diseases.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Khyber tribal district Mehmood Aslam Wazir directed the police to take strict action against shopkeepers who are still selling plastic bags despite ban on its sale.

The Deputy Commissioner said environment experts have declared polythene bags dangerous for environment, ecology and health, therefore the sale of plastic bags has been banned in the tribal district.

He said an excessive use of plastic bags cause blockage of drainage system and polluting water, causing different types of diseases.

The deputy commissioner said strict action would be taken against those elements, who are still selling polythene bags despite imposition of ban by the administration.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Kamandan Afridi along with a team of police visited Jamrud Bazaar and asked all the shopkeepers to remove polythene bags within three days.

The police said they will take strict action if the stock was not disposed within three days.

The district administration has imposed the ban on sale, purchase and use of polythene bags under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure safety of human health and stop the spread of dangerous diseases. The violators of the ban would be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Assistant Commissioner Daggar Buner district, Lutfur Rehman also visited different bazaars and directed the shopkeepers to avoid sale of plastic and polythene bags. He said biodegradable bags should be used easily available in the market. He said strict action would be taken against violators.

Operation against plastic bags also continued in Swat, Dir, Shangla, Chitral, Makakanad, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowsheram, Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan and others of the province.

In the past, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has imposed ban on the sale and use of plastic bags several times, but that could not be implemented in letter and spirit.

However, it is hoped that the action will prove successful this time and sale of plastic bags would be completely banned in the province.

