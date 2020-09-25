UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Plastic Bags Launched

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Crackdown against plastic bags launched

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Sukkur district administration on Friday has launched crackdown against sale of banned plastic shopping bags keeping in view of environmental hazards.

A team of district administration along with officials of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Sukkur raided stores and vendors in keeping the non-biodegradable shopping bags.

According to the officials, raids were conducted on stores in city including Shahi Bazar, Ghareeb Aabad, Minara Market and Dhak road.

The raiding teams have seized thousands of shopping bags and imposed fines on shopkeepers directing them to use bio-degradable bags. The district administration has completely banned use and sale of non-degradable shopping bags.

Related Topics

Road Sale Sukkur Market

Recent Stories

OPPO launches Enco W51 headphones loaded with exci ..

42 seconds ago

Five-day weather forecast

41 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

59 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

2 hours ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.