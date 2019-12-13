Crackdown against plastic bags' use launched

(@FahadShabbir)

The capital administration has launched a crackdown against the shopkeepers and merchants who were using and selling polythene bags in bazaars of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The capital administration has launched a crackdown against the shopkeepers and merchants who were using and selling polythene bags in bazaars of Federal capital.

Taking to his official twitter, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat said soft campaign against use of polythene bags had come to an end and a massive crackdown was being launched across the city against the violators.

"Alternate bags were provided (to shopkeepers and merchants) and enough time was given to them for shifting to cotton bags.

Now, Fines, arrests and sealing will be carried out as per law," he added.

An official source in the ICT administration told APP that a joint team of Ministry of Climate Change, Environmental Protection Agency of Pakistan and local administration was conducting inspection of various shops to take strict action against the violators of the plastic bags' ban.

He said the implementation team had inspected over 15 shops in sector G-9 yesterday and confiscated polythene bags, besides imposing heavy fines against the violators.

The official said it was decided that initially, the campaign against plastic bags would focus on public awareness, sensitization and advocacy to discourage the use of plastic bags.

However, it was part of the campaign to switch over harsh mechanism after completing the awareness mode for strict compliance of the ban.

He said at the moment over 75 per cent compliance of plastic bags' ban was being ensured due to public cooperation.

"The main reason behind the success of this ban was public education and sensitization over detrimental impacts of plastic bags on the environment," he remarked.

There have been complaints regarding plastic bags use, especially in the outskirts of the federal capital mainly Bara Kahu, Taralai and others due to scarce visits of the inspection teams, the official noted.

However, he said in the past few visits, the inspection team had confiscated a large quantity of plastic bags from Taralai, adding that there were limited staffers available to conduct inspection visits across the city.