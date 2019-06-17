UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Polythene Bags Launched

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:29 PM

Crackdown against polythene bags launched

District administer here Monday launched a crackdown against polythene bags inspected various shops in Talash Bazar and confiscated 15Kg plastic shopping bags

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :District administer here Monday launched a crackdown against polythene bags inspected various shops in Talash Bazar and confiscated 15Kg plastic shopping bags.

The action has been taken under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Yousafzai to stop use of polythene bags owing to their environmental and health related hazards.

The district administration also issued notices to 32 shopkeepers for noncompliance and warned them strict action.

