Crackdown Against Power Pilferers Intensified In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The crackdown against power pilferers intensified in DI Khan as over 100 illegal direct connections were removed and Rs 5 million pending dues were recovered in Mandhran Sub-division during last four days.
According to details, a team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) led by Sub-division officer (SDO) Mandhran Engr. Naeem Uddin conducted operation against power theft in different areas following the directions of PESCO Superintendent Dera Fida Muhammad Mehsud.
During last four days, the team removed more than 100 illegal direct connections and as many as 35 cases were forwarded to police stations concerned for registration of cases against electricity thieves.
The PESCO team also recovered Rs Five million pending dues from the consumers. Moreover, the supply to five transformers and eight LT lines was also disconnected.
Talking to media, SE PESCO Fida Muhammad Mehsud has said the PESCO Dera Circle would continue the crackdown against illegal direct connections and recovery of pending dues.
He urged upon the consumers to pay their monthly bills regularly to get a smooth power supply.
He said that PESCO was a precious asset which would be strengthened by consumers to promptly pay the outstanding dues.
Fida Muhammad Mehsud said the ongoing crackdown was aimed to eliminate power theft and recover outstanding dues.
APP/akt
