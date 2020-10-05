UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Power Theft Continues Smoothly: PESCO

Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is taking solid measures to curb menace of power theft in the province.

As part of such efforts, the company's spokesman said Task Forces of Pesco Mardan circle carried out raids in the areas of GhariKapora,ShiekhMaltoon,Takhtbai and GojarGhari Sub Divisions.

These teams checked areas of 11 KV BalaGhari and removed several direct hooks and replaced one tampered meter besides shifting three meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder three tampered meters were detected while four direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were removed, the spokesman added.

The Pesco teams also conducted raids in the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams, removing four direct hooks and detecting four tempered meters.

More Stories From Pakistan

