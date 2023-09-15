Open Menu

Crackdown Against Power Theft: Over 5,000 Held, 1.74 Bn Dues Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :In an ongoing nationwide crackdown against power theft, the distribution companies have arrested over 5,000 persons, recovering Rs 1.74.80 billion in outstanding dues from defaulters in a single week.

According to a Power Division spokesperson, the campaign was launched on September 7 this year, following the prime minister's directions to ensure strict enforcement of laws against electricity theft and defaulters.

In the first week, an impressive Rs. 800 million was recovered from defaulters. However, in the past two days, this figure has surged to the Rs. 900 million mark.

As part of this initiative, all distribution companies have been given a special task to crack down on elements involved in line losses, outstanding dues, and electricity theft day and night.

"There will be no leniency shown to anyone involved in these illegal activities," the spokesman remarked.

