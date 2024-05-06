Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

Superintendent Engineer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Dera Fida Muhammad Mehsud has urged people to pay monthly bills regularly to get a smooth power supply

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Superintendent Engineer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Dera Fida Muhammad Mehsud has urged people to pay monthly bills regularly to get a smooth power supply.

Talking to the media here Monday, he said that Pesco was a precious asset which would be strengthened by consumers to promptly pay the outstanding dues.

He also said that the campaign had been accelerated to eliminate power theft and recover outstanding dues and these efforts were being made.

Under the direction of Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, teams were actively engaged in daily operations against electricity thieves.

He said that in the PESCO Dera, a total of 3778 cases had been forwarded for registration of cases against electricity thieves, out of which 3482 cases have been filed and 3430 electricity thieves have been arrested.

He informed that 22 feeders had been shut down completely after registering more than 90 percent line losses, across the district.