Crackdown Against Price Gougers; 18 Arrested
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The district administration of Islamabad has ramped up its efforts to address growing concerns over illegal activities in the city, leading to the arrest of 18 shopkeepers in separate operations.
This comes as part of a larger initiative to maintain public order and enforce price regulations. In an operation, the district administration took action against shopkeepers who were not adhering to the official price list. Eighteen shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers during market inspections.
Assistant Commissioner City arrested eight shopkeepers, while Assistant Commissioner Sadar detained another eight in separate operations.
The AC Industrial Area arrested two shopkeepers and imposed a fine on one for violating the price regulations. These operations were carried out in the city’s Sunday markets, where price gouging had become a common issue.
The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to follow the official price list when making purchases and report any violations. DC Islamabad assured that price control magistrates are present in markets to monitor compliance at all times.
The district administration has also called on the public to cooperate with these efforts and report any further violations as it continues to tighten control on illegal activities across the capital.
Recent Stories
Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia
Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plat ..
German President dissolves parliament, sets February 23 election date
Zayed Charity Run attracts 50,000 participants to support cancer patients in Egy ..
EcoWASTE 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 14
1st January announced as official holiday for Dubai government departments
NASA probe ‘safe’ after closest-ever approach to sun
Strategic partnership in combating financial, economic crimes between UAE, Italy
GCAA adopts Protocol for Autopsy and Aviation Medicine in Air Accident Investiga ..
DoH awards research projects over AED19 million to transform healthcare in Abu D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against price gougers; 18 arrested1 minute ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes1 minute ago
-
Benazir Bhutto's legacy will always be followed: Asif Zardari2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia pledges $500 mln to address Yemeni government’s budget deficit2 minutes ago
-
FDA chief orders to intensify recovery drive2 minutes ago
-
35 acres govt land retrieved2 minutes ago
-
IFA seals renowned bakery over hygiene violations12 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Mandokhail emphasizes women's role for development of country22 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris commemorate Benazir Bhutto's 17th martyrdom anniversary32 minutes ago
-
AJK PM welcomes ISPR reiterating Pakistan's unwavering support to IIOJK32 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to empower universities of Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Election tribunal shift challenged, IHC issues stay order32 minutes ago