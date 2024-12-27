Crackdown against price gougers; 18 arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The district administration of Islamabad has ramped up its efforts to address growing concerns over illegal activities in the city, leading to the arrest of 18 shopkeepers in separate operations.

This comes as part of a larger initiative to maintain public order and enforce price regulations. In an operation, the district administration took action against shopkeepers who were not adhering to the official price list. Eighteen shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers during market inspections.

Assistant Commissioner City arrested eight shopkeepers, while Assistant Commissioner Sadar detained another eight in separate operations.

The AC Industrial Area arrested two shopkeepers and imposed a fine on one for violating the price regulations. These operations were carried out in the city’s Sunday markets, where price gouging had become a common issue.

The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to follow the official price list when making purchases and report any violations. DC Islamabad assured that price control magistrates are present in markets to monitor compliance at all times.

The district administration has also called on the public to cooperate with these efforts and report any further violations as it continues to tighten control on illegal activities across the capital.