Crackdown Against Price Hikers, Hoarders Launched In Dir Lower

Fri 16th October 2020

Crackdown against price hikers, hoarders launched in Dir Lower

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration here Friday launched crackdown against profiteers, hoarders,profiteers and imposed heavy fines against violators.

Upon the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh, Faqir Hussain inspected different bazaars for checking of hoarding, overpricing, less-weight, non display of price lists and use of substandard general commodities.

He inspected Sadbarkaly bazaar and checked rates of gee, oil, flour, rice, vegetables, fruits and found the rates according to price list issued by the district administration with consultation of traders union.

During inspection, no hoarding was found.

Heavy fines were imposed against two violators on less weight of rice and flour.

