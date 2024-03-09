Open Menu

Crackdown Against Price Hikes, Sanitation Standards In Markets

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Crackdown against price hikes, sanitation standards in markets

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) In response to orders from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant food Controller of Food Department Gulab Gul on Saturday conducted thorough inspections of grocery stores and foodstuff shops across various markets in the district.

During these inspections, shopkeepers found violating the official price list and maintaining poor sanitation were penalized, while wholesale dealers were cautioned against hoarding.

Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards hoarding and substandard items during the holy month of Ramazan, warning of strict legal repercussions for offenders.

This move underscores the administration's commitment to enforcing fair practices and maintaining hygiene standards in the market.

