Crackdown against professional alm-seekers in full swing: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said on Wednesday that a campaign against professional alm-seekers and their handlers was in full swing to eliminate the menace from the city.

The anti beggars squad deputed at major thoroughfares in the city has rounded up around 241 beggars including 53 handlers during the last four days, he said in a press release.

The child beggars were shifted to shelter homes and protection centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen. All the deputed personal were asked to keep vigilant eye against beggars outside Masajid, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure their arrest in time.

Strict action would be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business, he maintained.

