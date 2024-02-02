Open Menu

Crackdown Against Professional Beggars; 8 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, a massive crackdown was initiated against the professional beggars here on Thursday.

According to ICT's spokesman, Dr.

Abdullah Tabassum, all the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have raided in their respective areas and arrested professional beggars, while the remaining underage children were sent to the Edhi Center.

He said that the Assistant Commissioner of the city arrested eight beggars from the F-6 area and transferred them to the police station Kohsar.

It should be noted that the operation against beggars is being continued under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

