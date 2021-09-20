Crackdown against professional beggars continue

Crackdown on regular basis against habitual, professional and criminal record holder beggars is ongoing to free the provincial capital from this nuisance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Crackdown on regular basis against habitual, professional and criminal record holder beggars is ongoing to free the provincial capital from this nuisance.

The Lahore police arrested 2148 professional beggars under 'Anti Beggary Act' and registered 2001 cases against them during last nine days at different police stations of the city.

Accordingly city division police arrested 508 beggars, Cantt Division 269, Civil Lines Division Police 409, Iqbal Town Division 256, Sadr Division 182, whereas, Model Town Division Police arrested 316 beggars during the crackdown.

The city traffic police also got registered 111 cases against beggars disturbing citizens and the flow of traffic on roads junctions and traffic signals.

As many as 2148�beggars involved in begging were taken into custody in collaboration with Child Protection and Welfare Bureau as well as Social Welfare department.

CCPO Lahore Ghulaam Mahmood Dogar said that all divisional SPs had been given special task to arrest professional, fake disable and habitual beggars as most of them had criminal background but feign as beggars.

The personnel of traffic police and CIA have been assisting the special teams to curb professional beggary and organized criminal gangs.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that children involved in begging were being handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, whereas drugs addict beggars had been sent to Beggars Homes of Punjab government for rehabilitation purpose.

The CCPO Lahore appealed to the general public to refrain from giving money to theseprofessional and non deserving beggars as most of them were habitual and involved in crimes.