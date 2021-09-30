Crackdown against professional beggars continues

On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Lahore police crackdown against organized crimes and professional beggars has been continued in the city as police arrested 539 gamblers during raids at 128 gambling dens of the city during last sixteen days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Lahore police crackdown against organized crimes and professional beggars has been continued in the city as police arrested 539 gamblers during raids at 128 gambling dens of the city during last sixteen days.

Lahore police also raided 11 brothel houses and arrested 526 accused men and women involved in immoral activities. During crackdown against narcotics, police arrested 471 drug dealers from different parts of the city and registered 223 cases against display of illegal weapons and 42 FIRs against accused persons involved in aerial firing.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore police also arrested 167 proclaimed offenders, 977 court absconders and 105 habitual criminals along with 34 POs of category 'A' wanted by different police stations in heinous crimes.

Dogar said Lahore police action against land grabbers had been accelerated as police registered 30 FIRs against persons involved in illegal possession and retrieved land and properties of people worth rupees 1.77 billions during last sixteen days. The police also arrested 3196 habitual beggars and registered 3095 cases against them in different police stations of the city.

According to the details City Division police arrested 591 beggars, Cantt division 400, Civil Lines division 729, Sadar division 572, Iqbal Town division 463 whereas Model Town division police had arrested 576 beggars.

Traffic Police had separately managed to register 161 cases against the beggars involved in disturbing the flow of traffic at main junctions, roads and traffic signals.