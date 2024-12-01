Open Menu

Crackdown Against Professional Beggars From Next Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to make the provincial capital beggars free, a crackdown on professional beggars would commence next week under the "Beggar-Free Peshawar" campaign.

The initiative aimed to rid the city of organized begging and rehabilitate those involved.

Led by Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the campaign has been allocated a budget of PKR 32 million, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Separate centers would be established for minor children, women, and male beggars.

These centers would offer free accommodation, food, and vocational training through the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The initiative seeks to transform beggars into productive members of society by providing them with employment opportunities.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Social Welfare Department would rent a large building to house the beggars.

The campaign also included legal action against contractors who exploit beggars for profit.

Special teams comprising district administration officials, Peshawar Police, and the Social Welfare Department would oversee the crackdown.

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah emphasized that the campaign would make Peshawar a model city in Pakistan.

