Crackdown Against Professional Beggars Underway In Rawalpindi, 174 Arrested So Far

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

A crackdown launched against professional beggars on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani is underway across the Rawalpindi city for the last 19 days

About 174 beggars had been taken into custody from different areas of city so far, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said Friday.

Special police squads were constituted to take action against the professional beggars, he added.

Strict surveillance was being maintained in the city, particularly on busy roads and markets as most of the professional beggars were also involved in theft, drug trafficking and other crimes highways, the spokesman said.

The crackdown against professional beggars would continue to make the city free of the menace as per the vision of Punjab chief minister, he added.

