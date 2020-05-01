Crackdown against profiteering; 520 shopkeepers, vendors challaned

UrduPoint.com
Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:11 PM

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined as many as 520 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices Department fined as many as 520 shopkeepers for overcharging masses, for not displaying the official price lists or selling substandard quality items across the province during last 24 hours.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal on Friday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates challaned 520 shopkeepers, vendors and imposed fines of over Rs. 940,000/-.

He said that around 2700 groceries shops, fruit and vegetables sellers and chicken and meat sellers and other edible items across the province were checked.

Khatu Mal said that in Karachi Division alone, 98 profiteers were challaned and fined with Rs. 470,000/- while over 400 profiteers from other districts of the province were fined.

The Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that the strict actions will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens can contact the complaint center at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.

