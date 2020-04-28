UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Profiteering; 800 Shopkeepers Fined Across Province

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:16 PM

Crackdown against profiteering; 800 shopkeepers fined across province

The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices Department fined as many as 800 shopkeepers for overcharging masses and for not displaying the official price lists across the province in first 3 days of holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices Department fined as many as 800 shopkeepers for overcharging masses and for not displaying the official price lists across the province in first 3 days of holy month of Ramazan.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Department Dr. Khatu Mal on Tuesday said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates in a crackdown against profiteering, challaned 800 shopkeepers and imposed fines of over Rs.

1.6 million, according to a news release.

He said that around 4 thousand shops of fruit, vegetables and other edible items were checked.

Out of total, 195 shopkeepers were challaned in Karachi and fines of over Rs. 1.2 million were imposed on profiteers in the city.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister said that the strict actions will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

