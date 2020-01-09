Crackdown against profiteering, polythene bags launched

The district administration have launched crackdown against profiteering and use of polythene bags in different areas by imposing heavy fines against the violators

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration have launched crackdown against profiteering and use of polythene bags in different areas by imposing heavy fines against the violators.

While acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Assistant Commissioner Khadukhel, Qaiser Khan carried out price checking at Totalai bazaar and inspected hotels, daily use items and bread makers' shops. He also checked polythene bags and confiscated it from few shops.

The Assistant Commissioner imposed heavy fines against violators on account of price hike, non display of Government price rate list and non-adoption of hygienic conditions.

He also paid a surprise visit to Bena and Bilawal filling stations in sub-division Khadukhel and examined cleanliness of public facilities such as wash rooms, mosque and no helmet-no petrol initiative.

Gauge of the diesel and petrol of different stations were also checked. The assistant commissioner penalized violators and issued strict warning to several filling stations.