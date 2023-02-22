Crackdown against profiteers, beggars and trespassers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday during a crackdown detained 18 professional beggars, two profiteers and sealed two shops for overcharging and selling expired edibles.

During the inspection at 131 different areas, the ICT teams fined Rs 11000 to different shopkeepers on violations and noncompliance upon the government notified rate list of essential items, seized 12 kilograms of polythene bags while 18 professional beggars were also shifted to the police station.

The team also sealed two illegal petrol and three LPG filling stations, while a clinic was also sealed on corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, a massive operation against encroachments and trespassers was also conducted at the main double road fruit and vegetables market, Murree road, and Bara Kahu.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area along with Capital Development Authorities (CDA) authorities, Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) and Islamabad Transport Authorities (ITA) removed illegal encroachments, stalls and carts at Chongi No 26 and Faisal Movers bus terminal.

Secretary ITA warned drivers and coach service handlers of stern action against parking vehicles on main road, which caused congestion.