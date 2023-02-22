UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Profiteers, Beggars And Trespassers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Crackdown against profiteers, beggars and trespassers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday during a crackdown detained 18 professional beggars, two profiteers and sealed two shops for overcharging and selling expired edibles.

During the inspection at 131 different areas, the ICT teams fined Rs 11000 to different shopkeepers on violations and noncompliance upon the government notified rate list of essential items, seized 12 kilograms of polythene bags while 18 professional beggars were also shifted to the police station.

The team also sealed two illegal petrol and three LPG filling stations, while a clinic was also sealed on corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, a massive operation against encroachments and trespassers was also conducted at the main double road fruit and vegetables market, Murree road, and Bara Kahu.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area along with Capital Development Authorities (CDA) authorities, Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) and Islamabad Transport Authorities (ITA) removed illegal encroachments, stalls and carts at Chongi No 26 and Faisal Movers bus terminal.

Secretary ITA warned drivers and coach service handlers of stern action against parking vehicles on main road, which caused congestion.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Police Station Murree Vehicles Road Ita Market Capital Development Authority Government Coach

Recent Stories

Jail Bharo Tehreek: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Uma ..

Jail Bharo Tehreek: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Umar Sarfraz Cheeam present ..

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

42 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

57 minutes ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

1 hour ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.