Crackdown Against Profiteers Continue

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Crackdown against profiteers continue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :On the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a price control mechanism was being implemented in letter and spirit to control prices of essential items in the district.

A spokesperson for the district administration said on Monday that Price Control Magistrates were vigilant and conducting raids in markets and bazaars for monitoring prices of essential items and taking action against profiteers.

The magistrates caught 61 shopkeepers for profiteering and imposed a fine of Rs 76,000 on them.

While, Assistant Commissioner (city) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf during inspection of pricesimposed fine of Rs 30,000 on various mega stores over lack of counters of Sasti Insaf Shop.

