Crackdown Against Profiteers Continue In City

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district administration is continuing its operations against the vendors in different markets of Peshawar, said an official here on Friday.

He disclosed that a total of 16 profiteers’ vendors were arrested for robbing the people during Ramadan, including the lack of government rates.

The operations would be carried out in the areas of Interior City, Karimpura Bazar, Ashraf Road, Hashangari Bazar, Phandu Road, Bhana Mari and Gulbahar, the official of the District Administration said.

Vegetable and fruit sellers, grocery stores, butchers, milk and curd sellers are among those arrested, district administration officials said. Shops of people guilty of repeated peddling were sealed by the district administration, the officials said. The investigation will be started by registering a case against the arrested persons.

