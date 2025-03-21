Crackdown against profiteers continued for 20th consecutive day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, the revenue officers have continued their crackdown against profiteers across the district for the 20th consecutive day.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of Nawabshah, Sakrand, Daur, and Qazi Ahmed visited various markets to inspect the prices of essential food items.

As a result, the inspecting teams. fined 12 profiteers a total of Rs. 7,100 for overcharging customers. Meanwhile, the district administration in collaboration with sugar mills, has set up discounted sugar stalls, where sugar is being sold at a subsidized rate of Rs. 130 per kg to facilitate citizens.

