Crackdown against profiteers continues

(@FahadShabbir)

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, crackdown against profiteers continued on Monday, the seventh day of Ramazan, and a total of 21 traders were fined Rs 34,500

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, crackdown against profiteers continued on Monday, the seventh day of Ramazan, and a total of 21 traders were fined Rs 34,500

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Rural Hasan Morai took action against hotels in Husri, Hatri and Tando Hyder, sealing them for violations of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. Additionally, a trader was fined Rs 4,000 for not displaying price lists prominently and overcharging for essential commodities.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui sealed two hotels in Latifabad, while during price checking, fines of Rs 5,500 were imposed on five traders.

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza conducted inspection of various markets, imposing fines Rs 15,000 on eight traders. Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa fined seven traders a total of Rs 10,000 for violating official prices in various areas.