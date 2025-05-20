Open Menu

Crackdown Against Profiteers Continues

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The ongoing crackdown against price gouging is in full swing in the district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem.

According to official sources, 53,820 inspections were conducted by Price Control Magistrates from May 1 to May 19, as a result of which fines of Rs1,274,500 were imposed, 12 FIRs were registered and 55 people were arrested and 23 shops and business centers were sealed.

The DC, issuing instructions to the Price Control Magistrates, said that providing relief to the public from inflation is the top priority. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those involved in price gouging, profiteering and hoarding. He said that the magistrates should ensure their effective presence in the field and submit reports on a daily basis. The DC warned that departmental action would be taken against officers who showed poor performance.

