Crackdown Against Profiteers Continues, 22 Traders Fined On Second Day Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi actions against profiteers continued Wednesday on the second day of Ramazan, a total of 22 shopkeepers were fined Rs 56,500

According to a handout, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Najeeb ur Rehman Jamali along with Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza in a surprise visit to various markets of the taluka, checked the violations of Ehtaram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, non-sticking of price list at prominent place and charging additional price of essential items. During the visit he received a fine of 25 thousand rupees from 8 traders.

While, during actions in taluk Latifabad, 15500 rupees were collected from 7 traders and 13000 rupees were collected from 4 traders who violated official prices in different areas of Qasimabad. On the other hand, a fine of 3000 rupees was imposed on 3 traders in different areas of taluka rural.

