Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the district administration has intensified crackdown against profiteers in Paharpur.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Muhammad Hamid Siddiq, accompanied by SP Paharpur Syed Asad Ali Shah, paid a detailed visit to the Lari Adda area on Wednesday.

During the visit, all fruit and vegetable sellers were directed to prominently display the official price lists. Acting on public complaints, four shopkeepers were arrested on the spot for overcharging.

The Assistant Commissioner said no shopkeeper would be allowed to increase prices on their own.

The team also inspected the prices of flour, which were found at Rs. 2,100 per 20-kg bag. To bring down the rates, a formal letter has been issued to the District food Controller.

Moreover, a comprehensive plan has been devised to resolve traffic congestion at Lari Adda. Under the plan, handcart vendors will be shifted and organized at alternative designated spots, while police and district administration will jointly ensure strict implementation.