Crackdown Against Profiteers Continues In Paharpur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 08:14 PM
On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the district administration has intensified crackdown against profiteers in Paharpur
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the district administration has intensified crackdown against profiteers in Paharpur.
Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Muhammad Hamid Siddiq, accompanied by SP Paharpur Syed Asad Ali Shah, paid a detailed visit to the Lari Adda area on Wednesday.
During the visit, all fruit and vegetable sellers were directed to prominently display the official price lists. Acting on public complaints, four shopkeepers were arrested on the spot for overcharging.
The Assistant Commissioner said no shopkeeper would be allowed to increase prices on their own.
The team also inspected the prices of flour, which were found at Rs. 2,100 per 20-kg bag. To bring down the rates, a formal letter has been issued to the District food Controller.
Moreover, a comprehensive plan has been devised to resolve traffic congestion at Lari Adda. Under the plan, handcart vendors will be shifted and organized at alternative designated spots, while police and district administration will jointly ensure strict implementation.
Recent Stories
Dubai to host 46th edition of Big 5 Global on 24th November
DFSA, Securities and Futures Commission bolster ties in supervising cross-border ..
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held
DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming polio campaign
Drug trafficker held with narcotics
Sharjah Narrative Forum 21 in Cairo explores AI in storytelling
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue d ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues in Paharpur23 seconds ago
-
Calligraphy & paintings by young artists showcased at Punjab Arts Council24 seconds ago
-
Ratta Amral Police conducted crackdown on liquor suppliers, 7 held26 seconds ago
-
DPO finalizes foolproof security plan for upcoming polio campaign27 seconds ago
-
Drug trafficker held with narcotics28 seconds ago
-
Dengue awareness sessions held in various schools11 minutes ago
-
High Boat fares in Jalalpur Pirwala: Crackdown ordered11 minutes ago
-
Action initiated employees for fake activity or absenteeism during anti-dengue drive in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China declared highly successful; CPEC second phase expected to accelerate11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages11 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attends Assembly session, lauds new Rules of Procedur ..7 minutes ago