Crackdown against profiteers, hoarders launched

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration here Monday launched crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders and imposed heavy fine against violators on the spot.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan paid surprise visit to main bazaar at Timergara and inspected different shops of basic amenities of life.

The AC imposed Rs30,000 fine against a wholesale dealer for hoarding of daily commodities of life besides inspected weight of different brand of ghee, flour and imposed heavy fine against violators.

He directed the district food controller to get wholesale prices of basic commodities from wholesale dealers in Timergara and shared it with District Administration on daily basis.

The DC directed assistant commissioners to ensure approved prices and regularly visit the bazaars.

Shaukat Yousafzai said hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.