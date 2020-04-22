Crackdown against profiteers in Karak

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Sharkha Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Banda Dawood Shah Eid Nawaz Sherani Wednesday started a crackdown against hoards and profiteers in different bazaars across the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Sharkha Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Banda Dawood Shah Eid Nawaz Sherani Wednesday started a crackdown against hoards and profiteers in different bazaars across the district.

The AC while briefing the media disclosed that they have reports about the profiteering and hoardings through creating artificial shortages of various edibles commodities special flour, sugar and rice well before the forthcoming Holy month of Ramazan.

In this connection, he said, the decision of crackdown against all those involved in hoardings and profiteering was taken. The authorities had also raided in some bazaars including Terry bazaar and checked the price list issued by the district administration by fixing rates of edibles items.

Different shopkeepers were arrested on the violations of the directives of the district administration and SOPs issued for them.