Open Menu

Crackdown Against Profiteers Intensified

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

The authorities have intensified the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the province, arresting 3,288 persons and lodging 1,181 FIRs during the first week of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The authorities have intensified the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the province, arresting 3,288 persons and lodging 1,181 FIRs during the first week of Ramazan.

The price control magistrates conducted inspections of 435000 spots and imposed fines of more than Rs. 40 million.

The report on the actions against the profiteers was presented in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the price control measures and provision of ration bags under the Ramazan package. The secretaries of the relevant departments including industries, agriculture, additional IG Special Branch, chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting while the additional chief secretary, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the ongoing crackdown against profiteers be expedited. He asked the administrative officers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of essential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case.

He said that special inspections should be carried out on the identification of special branches. He also asked the price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to speed up the supply of ration bags to the deserving people in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujarat, Sargodha, Mianwali, and said that the deserving people should get their right at their doorsteps as soon as possible.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. They said that 3.8 million ration bags have been delivered to the deserving people under the Nigehban Ramazan package. A day before, 113000 consumers benefited from the agriculture fair price shops established in the Ramazan bazaars. A subsidy of Rs 20 million is being given daily on 13 items at these fair price shops, they concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sale Sargodha Gujranwala Price Sialkot Mianwali All From Million

Recent Stories

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

4 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

21 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 distri ..

SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts

4 minutes ago
 Two women killed in separate accidents

Two women killed in separate accidents

4 minutes ago
 Young man shot dead in target killing

Young man shot dead in target killing

10 minutes ago
 UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record

10 minutes ago
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

10 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

10 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million fr ..

Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan: The land of dates

Pakistan: The land of dates

24 minutes ago
 KOICA,CCP renews collaboration to enhance 'Competi ..

KOICA,CCP renews collaboration to enhance 'Competition Law Enforcement'

24 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi inspects National Bank Stadium

Mohsin Naqvi inspects National Bank Stadium

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan