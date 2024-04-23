Crackdown Against Profiteers Launched
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The district administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers to ensure the availability of essential edible items at affordable prices.
In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Gul Imam bazaar and checked the prices and quality of various commodities at various shops.
During the inspection, he directed the shopkeepers to display the officially notified price list at their shops and sell items accordingly.
He said that the administration was committed to taking all possible measures to extend relief to citizens and in this regard no violation could be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voters rejected PTI's narrative of hatred, hypocrisy and lies in bye-elections: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
President highlights significance of enhanced aerial connectivity2 minutes ago
-
SP conducted Khuli Katchery to address public complaints2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting on sanitation and encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny of nomination papers for NA-148 bye-election completes2 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi for promotion of modern centers of arts, science2 minutes ago
-
NAEAC conducts accreditation assessment at SAU2 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies in water tank12 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to take meaningful actions to tackle religious intolerance, advance human rights12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
KP nominates three members for representing in Pakistan climate change authority22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Business Council’s delegation calls on Power Minister22 minutes ago