Crackdown Against Profiteers Launched

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The district administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers to ensure the availability of essential edible items at affordable prices.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Gul Imam bazaar and checked the prices and quality of various commodities at various shops.

During the inspection, he directed the shopkeepers to display the officially notified price list at their shops and sell items accordingly.

He said that the administration was committed to taking all possible measures to extend relief to citizens and in this regard no violation could be tolerated.

