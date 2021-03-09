UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Profiteers Launched In Dir Lower

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:29 PM

Crackdown against profiteers launched in Dir Lower

The district administration Tuesday launched a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders and inspected availability of price lists and weight scales in shops

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) ::The district administration Tuesday launched a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders and inspected availability of price lists and weight scales in shops.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aoun Haider Gondal, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Najibullah Khan along with assistant commissioners and police team inspected Timergara Bazaar, Balambat and Khima Bazaar and issued strict warning to shopkeepers who did not display price list at prominent places.

He said that government has taken appropriate steps for providing maximum relief to people and directed shopkeepers to sell edible items on government's approved price-list otherwise the violators would be dealt with iron hand.

Related Topics

Police Price Balambat Timergara Government Weight

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Remaining matches are likely to be played i ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to use all available resources to control pri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Damage From Corruption Crimes Exceeded $8 ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Administration Sued by 12 States Over Expans ..

2 minutes ago

Nation can no more be hoodwinked by political part ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Signed Decree on Early Reti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.