Crackdown against profiteers launched in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) ::The district administration Tuesday launched a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders and inspected availability of price lists and weight scales in shops.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aoun Haider Gondal, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Najibullah Khan along with assistant commissioners and police team inspected Timergara Bazaar, Balambat and Khima Bazaar and issued strict warning to shopkeepers who did not display price list at prominent places.

He said that government has taken appropriate steps for providing maximum relief to people and directed shopkeepers to sell edible items on government's approved price-list otherwise the violators would be dealt with iron hand.