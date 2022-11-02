Crackdown against profiteers launched in Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Paharpur Tehsil administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers to provide quality food items at affordable prices to citizens.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the market and reviewed the quality and prices of different food commodities.

He said that he was conducting such raids in line with directives of the deputy commissioner to extend relief to the masses by ensuring food items at affordable prices.

During the inspection, he directed the shopkeepers to sell food items at officially prescribed rates and warned that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging.

The AC also asked shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops and added that the drive would continue indiscriminately in order to pass on blessings of the administration's pro-people initiatives at the grassroots level.