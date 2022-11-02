UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Profiteers Launched In Paharpur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Crackdown against profiteers launched in Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Paharpur Tehsil administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers to provide quality food items at affordable prices to citizens.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the market and reviewed the quality and prices of different food commodities.

He said that he was conducting such raids in line with directives of the deputy commissioner to extend relief to the masses by ensuring food items at affordable prices.

During the inspection, he directed the shopkeepers to sell food items at officially prescribed rates and warned that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging.

The AC also asked shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops and added that the drive would continue indiscriminately in order to pass on blessings of the administration's pro-people initiatives at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Visit Price Market

Recent Stories

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

48 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.