Crackdown Against Profiteers Launches In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:02 PM

The Sukkur administration on Thursday has initiated a crackdown against profiteers and fined those overcharging

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sukkur administration on Thursday has initiated a crackdown against profiteers and fined those overcharging. The price control magistrates raided various markets and fined vendors overcharging for vegetables, fruits, chicken and groceries in Sukkur, Pano Aqil and Rohri talukas of the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar said profiteers overcharging daily commodities like vegetables, fruit, chicken, grocery were fined. He said the Sindh government had decided to take action against the hoarders and profiteers and those involved in overcharging of prices.

