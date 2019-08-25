Crackdown against profiteers ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab government has decided to take action against profiteers and hoarders across the province.

Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahoo, on the direction of provincial government, has ordered to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders to ensure the availability of daily use items, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. He also directed officials concerned to deal with iron hands those involved in artificial shortage of commodities.

The commissioner ordered the price control magistrates to check prices and ensure the implementation of the order issued in this regard.

He also asked the deputy commissioners to ensure the monitoring of price control magistrates in their respective districts.

In a circular issued by Punjab government to commissioners across, the administration was directed to fix the prices of daily used items and submit it to industries department in next 24 hours. It was alsoasked administration to conduct meeting with holesale dealers and Mills owners to ensure the provision of sugar, ghee and bread into the market.