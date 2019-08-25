UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Profiteers Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Crackdown against profiteers ordered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab government has decided to take action against profiteers and hoarders across the province.

Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahoo, on the direction of provincial government, has ordered to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders to ensure the availability of daily use items, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. He also directed officials concerned to deal with iron hands those involved in artificial shortage of commodities.

The commissioner ordered the price control magistrates to check prices and ensure the implementation of the order issued in this regard.

He also asked the deputy commissioners to ensure the monitoring of price control magistrates in their respective districts.

In a circular issued by Punjab government to commissioners across, the administration was directed to fix the prices of daily used items and submit it to industries department in next 24 hours. It was alsoasked administration to conduct meeting with holesale dealers and Mills owners to ensure the provision of sugar, ghee and bread into the market.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Government Of Punjab Price Sunday Market Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

13 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

13 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

13 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.