Crackdown against profiteers, trespassers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday held a crackdown against profiteers, professional beggars, trespassers and arrested five on overcharging.

The administration during the inspection at 134 different areas, fined Rs. 12500, sealed shops over unhygienic standards and profiteering while shifted seven professional beggars to police station, said press release.

During the crackdown the teams also removed illegal permanent and temporarily encroachments at Mandi Mor, IJP Road and Main Murree Road Barakahu, the administration also arrested two trespassers and First Information Report (FIR) was also filed against one accused on violation.

Moreover, one illegal petrol filling agency and one LPG filling station were also sealed over malpractices. Furthermore, nine kilograms of polythene bags were also confiscated during the raids.