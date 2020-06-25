UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Profiteers Underway

Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Crackdown against profiteers underway

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of the Commissioner Bahawalpur, the district management has been continuing action against profiteers and hoarders in the city.

According to a press release issued here, Commissioner Bahawalpur and Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to take action against the elements involved in price hike.

"The price control magistrates inspected rate lists at 1,182 points and found 82 shopkeepers violating government fixed prices of commodities, essential items and other things," the press release further said.

"The magistrates charged the profiteers with Rs 125,000 fine for causing price hike," it concluded.

