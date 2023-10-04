Crackdown against profiteers,hoarders ongoing in Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) District Officer (DO) Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz said that on the special orders of the Chief Secretary Punjab and on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Ashraf, the crackdown against adulteration, hoarding and overcharging was ongoing in Narowal district.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday,District Officer (DO) Industries said that 4, 543 inspections were conducted by price Control Magistrates during the last month.

He said that during the campaign, 416 shopkeepers were found guilty of violation and were fined Rs. 1,839,500. At least, 13 cases were registered , 39 people were arrested and two shops were sealed.