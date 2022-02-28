UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against PSVs Having Substandard CNG Cylinders Directed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Crackdown against PSVs having substandard CNG cylinders directed

On the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday launched crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :On the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday launched crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He informed that CTO had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

Such vehicles that have not a fitness certificate were dangerous for the lives of citizens, so drivers of public service vehicles should use HDIP-approved cylinders, as drivers of vehicles have a heavy responsibility to protect the lives and property of passengers.

The driver's carelessness, negligence and ignorance of the rules or violation of the law may lead to a major accident, he added.

Related Topics

Accident CNG Police Driver Vehicles Traffic Lead May All

Recent Stories

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with religiou ..

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with religious party

6 seconds ago
 Consultative session under UNDP suggest women part ..

Consultative session under UNDP suggest women participation in policy making

7 seconds ago
 Drug sellers awarded seven years imprisonment in s ..

Drug sellers awarded seven years imprisonment in separate cases

8 seconds ago
 All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship ..

All Sindh Muslim Sports Trophy Tennis Championship concludes

10 seconds ago
 HESCO appoints Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan as Chief Opera ..

HESCO appoints Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan as Chief Operating Officer

12 seconds ago
 Fuel prices in int'l market directly impact monthl ..

Fuel prices in int'l market directly impact monthly FCA: MoE

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>