UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Public Transport Vehicles Charging Extra Fares

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

The Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Saleem Memon has launched operation against transporters charging access fares from commuters during Eid ul Fitr and returned extra charged amount Rs 250,000 to the passengers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Saleem Memon has launched operation against transporters charging access fares from commuters during Eid ul Fitr and returned extra charged amount Rs 250,000 to the passengers.

According to statement, on the directions of provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, RTA checked public transport vehicles heading towards Dadu, Larkana, Quetta and other cities of Balochistan from Hyderabad at Petaro Toll Plaza and found transporters charged extra fares from the commuters.

RTA staff also seized some public transport vehicles for violation of government directives and warned that licences of such transport vehicles would be canceled if they could not implement government decision.

RTA Secretary Saleem Memon warned that action against transport vehicles charging extra fares would be continued during Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Sharjeel Memon Holidays Vehicles RTA Hyderabad Larkana Dadu From Government

Recent Stories

Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's ..

Czech Republic, Allies Ready to Support Ukraine's Path to NATO - President

8 minutes ago
 GCUH approves establishment of Urdu, Sindhi depart ..

GCUH approves establishment of Urdu, Sindhi departments

8 minutes ago
 Russian Health Workers to Monitor Kamchatka Reside ..

Russian Health Workers to Monitor Kamchatka Residents After Ashfall - President

8 minutes ago
 Wikipedia Fails to Delete 137 Materials Prohibited ..

Wikipedia Fails to Delete 137 Materials Prohibited by Russian Law - Watchdog

8 minutes ago
 Poland to Resume Grain Transit From Ukraine on Thu ..

Poland to Resume Grain Transit From Ukraine on Thursday Night - Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Bank of America to Cut 4,000 Jobs Amid Recession W ..

Bank of America to Cut 4,000 Jobs Amid Recession Worry - Executives

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.