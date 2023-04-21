UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Public Transport Vehicles Charging Extra Fares

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Saleem Memon on Thursday continued action against transporters charging extra fares from commuters during Eid ul Fitr and returned an extra charged amount of Rs 125,000 to the passengers.

According to the statement, on the directions of provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon, RTA checked public transport vehicles heading towards Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Larkana, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities at Hatri Bypass and imposed a fine of Rs12,500.

RTA Secretary Saleem Memon warned that action against transport vehicles charging extra fares would be continued during the Eid holidays.

