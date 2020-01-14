UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown Against Quacks All Over The District Imminent

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:59 PM

Crackdown against quacks all over the district imminent

An action plan has been prepared by the district health authority against the quacks who are involved in spreading contagious diseases

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) An action plan has been prepared by the district health authority against the quacks who are involved in spreading contagious diseases.Task has been assigned to district health officer for eradication of these so called medical centers which are detrimental to citizens' health.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar has taken strict notice of these events where quacks woo ordinary citizens and mire them down into different diseases. It should be clear that large number of quacks are stationed in different parts of the city and claim to cure different diseases on minimal charges.

Citizens become subject to various life threatening diseases by using these medicines and coming in contact with the medical apparatus.

Once caught in the whirl of these diseases, even the higher medical consultants cannot help a person to get rid of them.

Chief Executive District Health Authority(DHA) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry says that along with the crackdown, the responsibility rests with the public for not going to such quacks rather prefer to go to the certified medical practitioners.He also maintained that public awareness campaign should be launched so that the people refrain from going to the quacks which have become a center for various injurious diseases.

