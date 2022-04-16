UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Revenue Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 02:54 PM

Crackdown against revenue defaulters

The district administration held crackdown against revenue defaulters to recover tax money on Saturday, according to official release

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration held crackdown against revenue defaulters to recover tax money on Saturday, according to official release.

A defaulter identified as Umar Hyay hailing from Muzffarabad was arrested for not paying agricultural tax.

Assistant Commissioner City Khwaja Umair said it had recovered more than Rs.

500,000 in the wake of agricultural income tax long been pending with defaulters.

He said the recovery task was delivered by high ups, adding that no lethargy would be committed to meet the target.

Umair Mahmood hinted at blocking properties of official defaulters during ongoing drive to recover the tax money. He said notices were being issued to defaulters to clear their dues at earliest. In case of non-compliance, they would be arrested, he warned.

Related Topics

Money From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Sp ..

Khawaja Asif strongly condemns attack on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly

1 minute ago
 Over four million voters to participate in Balochi ..

Over four million voters to participate in Balochistan LG polls

1 minute ago
 Rumpus in PA delays session

Rumpus in PA delays session

1 minute ago
 SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan for sending positive ..

SAARC Chamber hails Pakistan for sending positive signals to India,US ,China for ..

1 minute ago
 Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight b ..

Railways to transport over 20 percent of freight business after completion of ML ..

37 minutes ago
 PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

PM, Maulana Fazl discuss political issues

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.