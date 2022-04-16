The district administration held crackdown against revenue defaulters to recover tax money on Saturday, according to official release

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration held crackdown against revenue defaulters to recover tax money on Saturday, according to official release.

A defaulter identified as Umar Hyay hailing from Muzffarabad was arrested for not paying agricultural tax.

Assistant Commissioner City Khwaja Umair said it had recovered more than Rs.

500,000 in the wake of agricultural income tax long been pending with defaulters.

He said the recovery task was delivered by high ups, adding that no lethargy would be committed to meet the target.

Umair Mahmood hinted at blocking properties of official defaulters during ongoing drive to recover the tax money. He said notices were being issued to defaulters to clear their dues at earliest. In case of non-compliance, they would be arrested, he warned.