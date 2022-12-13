UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday continued its crackdown against without fitness certificate and smoke emitting vehicles in the provincial capital.

The CTP officials took action against heavy vehicles without fitness certificates and emitting smoke, said Chief Traffic Officer Dr Asad Malhi.

During one month, action was taken against 2,749 vehicles on above mentioned violations, he said and added that this year, tickets were issued to 57,000 vehicles for emitting smoke.

The CTO said that 10 CTP teams continued the crackdown at the entrance and exit points of the city, adding that action was also being taken against vehicles with mud and sand without tarpaulin.

Dr. Asad Malhi's said that traffic officials had been directed to further speed up action against smoke-emitting vehicles while fines of Rs 2,000 each were being imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles.

The CTO said that harmful smoke from commercial and heavy vehicles was causing smog so it was needed to take precautionary measures for dealing with environmental pollution and dangerous effects of smog.

Dr Asad said that due to environmental pollution and smog, people could face breathing problems, nose and throat diseases, adding that a climate free from air pollution could help maintaining healthy society.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

24 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

33 minutes ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

33 minutes ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

35 minutes ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

37 minutes ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.