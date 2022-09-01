UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Smoky Vehicles

Published September 01, 2022

Crackdown against smoky vehicles

City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against smoky vehicles causing environmental pollution and smog.

In a directive issued by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hassan Afzal on Thursday, the CTP officials in collaboration with the environment department officials launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles.

The crackdown was being started to control environmental pollution and smog.

The officials have been directed to check all vehicles especially the vehicles using sub-standard CNG cylinders.

On the other hand, the education unit of CTP organized an awareness session in which the drivers were urged to get their vehicles mechanically fit in order to prevent smog.

The education unit asked drivers to take precautionary measures for controlling environmental pollution. Action would be taken violations.

