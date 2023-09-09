Open Menu

Crackdown Against Smuggling; Dera Police Seize Commodities, Illegal Vehicles Worth Over Rs 540 M

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Crackdown against smuggling; Dera police seize commodities, illegal vehicles worth over Rs 540 m

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have seized 272179 sacks fertilizer, 524176 sacks of wheat, 670146 sacks of flour, 700 sacks of sugar and vehicles worth around Rs 540.3 million during a crackdown launched against smuggling of illegal goods in 2023.

According to police spokesman, a crackdown was launched across the range against smuggling of illegal goods following the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The Dera police have conducted successful operations against hoarders and smuggling by conducting blockades and raids at various places during the initial eight months of the current year.

During these operations, the police seized 272179 sacks of illegal urea fertilizer, 524176 sacks of wheat, 670146 sacks of flour and 700 sacks of sugar.

The seized commodities were handed over to the Department of Agriculture for further action.

Similarly, the Dera Ismail Khan region police also achieved significant success against non-customs paid vehicles and the elements involved in this business. The police also seized illegal vehicles worth Rs 540.3 and handed them over to Custom authorities for further necessary actions.

IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan appreciated the excellent performance of Dera police against hoarders and smugglers and also announced to give cash rewards to the policemen concerned.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Agriculture Vehicles Dera Ismail Khan Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker to pay six-day visit to China

FNC Speaker to pay six-day visit to China

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan extends condolences, support to Morocco a ..

Pakistan extends condolences, support to Morocco after devastating earthquake

9 minutes ago
 Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

Food, fuel prices fan inflation in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and humanitarian airbridge to suppo ..

2 hours ago
 India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in ..

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

2 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

3 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

3 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of air bridge ..

UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan