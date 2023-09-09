Crackdown against smuggling; Dera police seize commodities, illegal vehicles worth over Rs 540 m

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have seized 272179 sacks fertilizer, 524176 sacks of wheat, 670146 sacks of flour, 700 sacks of sugar and vehicles worth around Rs 540.3 million during a crackdown launched against smuggling of illegal goods in 2023.

According to police spokesman, a crackdown was launched across the range against smuggling of illegal goods following the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan.

The Dera police have conducted successful operations against hoarders and smuggling by conducting blockades and raids at various places during the initial eight months of the current year.

During these operations, the police seized 272179 sacks of illegal urea fertilizer, 524176 sacks of wheat, 670146 sacks of flour and 700 sacks of sugar.

The seized commodities were handed over to the Department of Agriculture for further action.

Similarly, the Dera Ismail Khan region police also achieved significant success against non-customs paid vehicles and the elements involved in this business. The police also seized illegal vehicles worth Rs 540.3 and handed them over to Custom authorities for further necessary actions.

IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan appreciated the excellent performance of Dera police against hoarders and smugglers and also announced to give cash rewards to the policemen concerned.