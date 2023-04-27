UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Against Smuggling Of Wheat, Sugar Underway In Bahawalpur Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Crackdown against smuggling of wheat, sugar underway in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, an effective strategy has been devised to stop the illegal movement of wheat and sugar.

As many as 50,438 wheat bags were seized, 52 FIRs were registered and 54 vehicles were handed over to the police during one month.

In the Bahawalpur district, 22,329 bags of 50 kg were seized, 30 FIRs were registered and 33 vehicles were handed over to the police. As many as 26,100 bags of wheat were seized and 19 FIRs were registered and 17 vehicles were seized in Rahim Yar Khan district. In Bahawalnagar district, a total of 2009 bags of wheat were seized, 3 FIRs were registered and 4 vehicles were handed over to the police. During the crackdown against the illegal movement of sugar, 16400 bags of 50 kg sugar were seized, 11 FIRs were registered and 10 vehicles were handed over to the police.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Wheat

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

35 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.