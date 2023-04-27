Crackdown against smuggling of wheat, sugar underway in Bahawalpur Division

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, an effective strategy has been devised to stop the illegal movement of wheat and sugar.

As many as 50,438 wheat bags were seized, 52 FIRs were registered and 54 vehicles were handed over to the police during one month.

In the Bahawalpur district, 22,329 bags of 50 kg were seized, 30 FIRs were registered and 33 vehicles were handed over to the police. As many as 26,100 bags of wheat were seized and 19 FIRs were registered and 17 vehicles were seized in Rahim Yar Khan district. In Bahawalnagar district, a total of 2009 bags of wheat were seized, 3 FIRs were registered and 4 vehicles were handed over to the police. During the crackdown against the illegal movement of sugar, 16400 bags of 50 kg sugar were seized, 11 FIRs were registered and 10 vehicles were handed over to the police.